Barber and Beauty Salon hold Thanksgiving meal for community

On Sunday, Illuminating Styles Barber and Beauty Salon held their annual Thanksgiving lunch to bond with community members and provide neighbors with a hearty holiday meal.

We first told you about Illuminating Styles back in July when the owner, Tamika Derozen, said her team was giving out free haircuts for kids headed back to school.

Derozen said its part of her effort to give back to the community twice a year. The other event was a Thanksgiving lunch potluck opened to everyone in the community. She said her team does this to help out neighbors who may be struggling during the holidays.

"We're doing this for Thanksgiving and a lot of people don't have resources to get their families together," Derozen said. "So we just do it so that anybody who wants to come out can join and feel free to come out."

Derozen said Sunday's lunch was also a great way to bond with customers and friends who they don't see too often.