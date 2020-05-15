Barbershops and Salons ready to reopen again

After eight weeks of being closed barbershops and salons across the Valley are ready to reopen their doors again.

AJ said they've been deep cleaning their shop over the past two weeks and will continue to every night for the near future.

Back in April, Gov. Ralph Northam extended his executive order for "non-essential" businesses to remain closed past the original 30-day closure announced back in March.

While this order is intended to slow the spread of the novel-coronavirus, it also created financial hardships for small businesses.



"We sacrificed and we had to stay at home however this past two months we've been figuring out and studying to find a way to serve our customers and make sure our community and barbers are safe in the barbershop," AJ Abdoo, the owner of AJ's Gentleman Barbershop, said.

Abdoo said being only open for almost a year the closure hit them pretty hard. He said he and his barbers were unable to file for unemployment and were unable to obtain loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Although Abdoo still has bills to pay for, he's excited to have customers coming back through his door. He said but just because they're open again doesn't mean everything's going back to normal.

Abdoo said all barbers and customers are required to wear gloves and masks for their safety. He also said all customers must have an appointment and wait outside before coming in.

He said the weirdest thing will be having to limit social interaction between customers and barbers. Abdoo said their customers are like family and in the past sometimes they would just stop by even if they didn't need a cut.

"We don't have a big shop so everybody's conversation is everybody's conversation," Abdoo said. "So this part is going to be missed but we're crossing fingers and hoping that this is not going to stay forever."

Abdoo said his shop is taking extra precaution having started deep cleaning two weeks ago and installing plexiglass shields in between each barber's chair.

So far the barbershop is already booked up through Monday but Abdoo said he's excited for a busy weekend.

As a way to give back to those fighting COVID-19 AJ's Gentlemen's Barbershop is running a special discount for frontline workers.