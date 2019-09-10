Virginia post office renamed for war hero

It was a bittersweet day for the Khan family of Albemarle County, who lost their son in the Iraq War, but now, his name has been added to the Barracks Road post office.

The post office in the Barracks Road Shopping Center now bears the name of Captain Humayun Khan, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A ceremony held in his honor took place outside of the building on Monday with local and national public officials honoring the fallen hero and University of Virginia graduate.

According to his father, Khizr Khan, Monday would have been his son's 43rd birthday.

Khan says community support for his family and the memory of his son has meant so much to them.

"I used to hear 'we will never forget him.' We will never forget you as a family and today, again and again, we saw the proof of that saying that we will not forget his sacrifice. We will not forget him," he said.

Captain Khan's sacrifice saved the lives of more than 100 soldiers.

Senator Tim Kaine and Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger helped honor the memory of Captain Khan in dedicating the post office in his name.

