Baseball community comes together for pitcher's family after tragedy

The news of a triple murder involving pitcher Blake Bivens' wife and child sent shock waves through the baseball community. Since Tuesday, teams large and small, along with fellow players, have posted online offering prayers and even a helping hand. The Montgomery Biscuits, the minor league team where Bivens has played for more than a year, said in a statement, "The Biscuits' thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy."



A statement from CEO & Managing Owner, Lou DiBella. pic.twitter.com/Uocm0juKb7 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) August 28, 2019

The team canceled its game in Chattanooga Tuesday night as Bivens flew to Pittsylvania County.

Wednesday evening, the Biscuits confirmed their home game Thursday will go on as planned, though Bivens will be in their thoughts.

Our Baseball Life, an organization of players' families, said Bivens' wife Emily was "a kind soul to those who met her within the baseball world."

The group also went beyond words, setting up an online fundraiser that has raised more than $30,000 as of Wednesday night.

Tributes also poured in from the Biscuits' major league affiliate the Tampa Bay Rays. In a tweet Tuesday night the team wrote in part "Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can."

Click for other stories about this case.

The Charlotte Stone Crabs posted their condolences to Bivens as well. The team said "Blake was a consistent, positive influence in our clubhouse and in the community and will always be part of the Stone Crabs family."

Our hearts are heavy today for the Bivens family.

We send our deepest condolences to his family, the Montgomery Biscuits and Rays organizations.

Blake was a consistent, positive influence in our clubhouse and in the community and will always be part of the Stone Crabs family. pic.twitter.com/HDvrYa2bKV — Charlotte StoneCrabs (@StoneCrabs) August 28, 2019

Kind words and condolences continue to pour in across social media from communities that the families touched, as well as total strangers.

Matthew Bernard is charged with first-degree murder for each killing.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.