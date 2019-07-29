Baskin-Robbins launches two non-dairy flavors

Baskin-Robbins is getting in on the vegan market and now offering options friendly to those with dairy allergies.

The ice cream company is dipping into the plant-based ice cream market after it announced last week it’ll offer two non-dairy ice cream products.

The flavors, “Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough” and “Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme,” will be available in stores nationwide starting August 1. The ice cream flavors are made with a base blend of coconut oil and almond butter, and have been in development since 2017, according to the company.

They say their Director of Research and Development, Jeanne Bolger, prioritized taste and texture to make the new versions taste just like what customers would expect from any Baskin-Robbins ice cream.

Both flavors are free of artificial dyes, artificial flavors, and preservatives, as well as high fructose corn syrup, and are Kosher.

The cookie dough variety contains cookie dough pieces made with wheat flour, but the chocolate ice cream will also be gluten-free. However, all Baskin-Robbins ice cream is produced in an environment with the possibility of cross-contamination of gluten, so it still wouldn't be recommended for people with Celiac Disease.

Baskin-Robbins is joining the plant-based and vegetarian market, which has seen a rise in food sales recently. The retail market for plant-based foods is worth almost $4.5 billion, and sales grew 31 percent over the past two years.

