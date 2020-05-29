Battlefield foundation awards over $38,000 to historic sites hit by COVID-19 hardship

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has awarded over $38,000 in funding to help historic sites in the Shenandoah Valley that have suffered financially due to COVID-19.

The organization, which serves as the non-profit manager of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, announced their Historic Sites Emergency Grant Fund in early April, calling for any historic sites that could demonstrate loss or expected loss from reduced visitation and revenue to apply for grants that could range from $100 to $2,500.

They accepted applications through May 1.

According to the foundation, 20 historic sites and organizations applied, and funding was awarded, in some amount, to all 20.

Funds awarded are meant to help offset loss from the period of March 1 to June 30.

Money for the grants was provided through donations from SVBF members and supporters. No state or federal money was involved.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, when historic sites throughout the Valley are facing an almost total loss of revenue due to closed doors and canceled events, we wanted to do what we could to help our partners through these difficult times," said Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. "We're glad to be able to provide this critical support - and proud that the generosity of our members made it possible."

The recipients of the grants are as follows:

• The Augusta County Historical Society (Staunton) - $2,500.00

• Belle Grove Plantation (Middletown) - $2,500.00

• Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center (Harrisonburg) - $2,000.00

• Burwell-Morgan Mill (Clarke County Historical Association) (Millwood/Berryville) - $2,248.00

• The Dallard-Newman Historic Museum (Northeast Neighborhood Association) (Harrisonburg) - $2,200.00

• Fort Harrison (Daniel Harrison House) (Dayton) - $1,000.00

• The Heritage Museum (Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society) (Dayton) - $1,500.00

• The Highland County Museum (Highland Historical Society) (McDowell) - $1,900.00

• The Jacob Swartz House (New Market) - $600.00

• Josephine School Community Museum - $2,500.00

• Kernstown Battlefield (Kernstown Battlefield Association) (Winchester) - $2,500.00

• New Market Battlefield Military Museum (New Market) - $2,500.00

• Newtown History Center (Stone House Foundation) (Stephens City) - $304.24

• Plains District Memorial Museum (Timberville) - $2,000.00

• Shenandoah Valley Cultural Heritage Museum at the Edinburg Mill (Edinburg) - $2,500.00

• The Stonewall Brigade Museum (The 116th Infantry Regiment Foundation, Inc.) - $2,500.00

• The Warren Sipe House (The Virginia Quilt Museum) (Harrisonburg) - $2,500.00

• Warren Rifles Confederate Memorial Museum, Inc. (Front Royal) - $600.00

• The Waynesboro Heritage Museum and The Historic Plumb House (The Waynesboro Heritage Foundation) (Waynesboro) - $1,500.00

• Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library Foundation) (Staunton) - $2,500.00