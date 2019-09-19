'Be The Astronaut' opens at Science Museum of Western Virginia

Have you ever wondered what it's like to travel in space?

WDBJ7 photo

The Science Museum of Western Virginia is inviting you to 'Be the Astronaut.'

A new exhibit uses gaming technology to guide visitors through different space missions and problem-solving challenges.

"Be the Astronaut' includes lessons about space travel, physics and the different planets in our solar system.

Hannah Weiss is Director of Education for the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

"And as part of this exhibit, you are playing the role of the captain," Weiss told WDBJ7. "You are making those mission-critical decisions, making sure your equipment is in shape, and even kind of steering the ship around."

"Be the Astronaut" is a traveling exhibit and it will stay at the Science Museum until February of next year.

