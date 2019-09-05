Be the Match event held for McGaheysville woman with Leukemia

A Rockingham County family hosted a Be the Match event at the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday evening.

Kaylin at the Be the Match event with her husband and two sons. | Credit: WHSV

They hope to get people registered to be stem cell or bone marrow donors to find a match for their daughter, Kaylin.

"Kaylin was diagnosed with Leukemia in May of this year, and we don't know yet if she'll need a stem cell transplant, but we're doing this just in case," Todd Breeden, Kaylin's father, said.

Kaylin was diagnosed when she was 30 weeks pregnant and delivered her second baby boy a couple of months early to start treatment.

The cancer is currently in remission, but the Breeden family is getting the community together for the resources Kaylin and others may need to save their lives.

"Be the Match has transplanted thousands of patients, and a stem cell transplant is a complete cure when perfectly matched and a successful transplant is conducted for these patients," Amy Schatz, Be the Match Community Engagement Account Manager, said.

It is free to join for anyone 18 to 44, and all it takes is a quick cheek swab.

If you couldn't make it this week, you can still register by clicking here.

According to the organization, about 1 in every 430 U.S. Be The Match Registry members go on to donate to a patient.

Matches are made through genetics, so those who do match typically share the same ethnicity. It is much more complex than matching blood type, and matches do not need to have the same blood type to be compatible.

If someone is a match, the entire donating process is completely paid for by Be The Match. The organization said the most common way of donating is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that is similar to donating platelets or plasma.

Anyone who wants more information can text "KaylinStrong" to 61474. If you can not make the event but would like to register, you can text that number and order a kit online.