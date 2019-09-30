Bear sightings on Blue Ridge Parkway raise concerns

Several sightings of bears over the weekend are raising concerns at the Humpback Rocks Visitor Center.

According to Friends of The Blue Ridge Parkway, there is a developing situation with bears feeding in hickory trees at the visitor center. There may have been at least five bears in public view.

"While there are very few acorns in the higher elevations of the Parkway this year, the hickories are experiencing a near record year for nuts. There are numerous shagbark hickories located at the Humpback Rock Visitor Center and the farm site area and all of the trees are loaded with nuts. The bears are working the hickory trees hard!" said Tom Davis, a Natural Resources Specialist.

A considered course of action is to haze or trap and release bears from the Humpback Rocks parking lot in the evenings to encourage the bears to find other hickory trees in the forest, away from the visitor center.

Hazing creates negative experiences for bears that seek out human food or have lost their natural avoidance of humans in developed areas.

The Humpback Rocks Visitor Center will close the nights any bear traps are deployed and will reopen the following morning.

A date for the trapping has not yet been determined.

Know that when you go out into nature, whether in the Shenandoah National Park, the George Washington National Forest, the Blue Ridge Parkway, or the woods not far from your own backyard, you're in the bears' territory – not yours.

If you ever come across a bear, Sally Hurlbert, the management specialist at Shenandoah National Park, says ou should keep your distance: stay about half a football field's length away from the bear if at all possible.

"If you're that far away or farther, you might as well just stop and watch the bear and enjoy it, but if you come upon a bear and you're closer than that, closer than 150 feet, you really just want to start backing away," Hurlbert said.

Additional tips for handling encounters with bears include the following:

· Never feed or approach a bear. Park regulations require at least 50 yards to safely view a bear.

· Never store food or scented items (such as tooth paste) in your tent.

· Remain calm if you encounter a bear.

· Make the bear aware of your presence by speaking in an assertive voice, singing, clapping your hands, or making other noises.

· Make sure the bear has an escape route.

· Avoid direct eye contact and never run from a bear. Instead, slowly back away.

· To scare the bear away, make loud noises by yelling, banging pots and pans or using an air horn. Make yourself look as big as possible by waving your arms. If you are with someone else, stand close together with your arms raised above your head.

· The bear may utter a series of huffs, make popping jaw sounds by snapping its jaws and swat the ground. These are warning signs that you are too close. Slowly back away, avoid direct eye contact and do not run.

· If a black bear stands on its hind legs or moves closer, it may be curious and trying to get a better view or detect scents in the air. It is usually not a threatening behavior.

· Black bears will sometimes "bluff charge" when cornered, threatened or attempting to defend a food source. Stand your ground, avoid direct eye contact, then slowly back away and do not run.

· If the bear does not leave, move to a secure area or at least 200 yards away.

Attacks from black bears are extremely rare because they are naturally wary of humans, but if one happens to you, do NOT play dead or run away. Fighting back is your only option, and you should aim for the eyes or nose.