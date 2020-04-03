Bears out early this spring

You may think bears hibernate the entire winter but that’s not exactly the case. Amanda Nicholson with The Wildlife Center of Virginia gives us the full story as you may notice bears become more active this spring,

“Bears are a little bit different... they aren’t necessarily considered full, true hibernators but they will wake up with warmer stretches and come out, particularly the younger bears... so the yearling bears that are out there on their own,” Nicholson said.

Weather isn’t the only factor for bear hibernation. When spring-like days come early, more humans are out and are more active; you may be inadvertently attracting bears.

“I think just those really warm spring like days we may see some bear activity particularly if they are around human areas where humans are up and active and they begin to smell food,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said wildlife reports are about two weeks ahead of where they should be at this point.

If you see a bear hiking on a trail, identify yourself by speaking calmly. Back away slowly from the bear but do not run. To prevent attracting bears, secure any trash or food that may lure bears. Leaving any kind of food or trash outside unattended can attract bears.

