Bed and breakfasts across the Valley are adjusting to change

One bed and breakfast in Staunton decided to open in February this year, which was a month sooner than when they normally open.

However, due to the pandemic, they ended up having to close their doors before their regular season usually starts.

Reservations that were made at the Berkeley House Bed and Breakfast through mid-June have all been canceled.

The owners are using the down time to catch up on various projects around the house. Jeff Ribman said in March, they focused on updating the basement. They spruced up their garden in April, and this month, they are catching up on some painting.

Ribman said they are fortunate enough to not be struggling due to the financial loss, like some in the area, but they really do miss the connections they are able to make having people stay at the house.

"Seeing their happy faces. That's what I miss the most is that this business is so rewarding because people are happy to come see us, and we haven't had that for a few months," Ribman said.

The Ribmans are looking forward to possibly reopening when the stay at home orders are lifted on June 10.

"Open to the idea that maybe we'll start entertaining guests at that time on a limited basis. It's still a bit scary, Ribman said.

When they do finally reopen, Ribman does not think they will have much more business for the rest of the year.

He said they do plan on taking extra precautions to keep guests comfortable and safe, like keeping their distance, having enhanced cleaning protocols and making more sanitation available for guests.