Bedford County police chase ends with suspect shot and in hospital

Virginia State Police say a suspect shot and wounded by a trooper has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The agency said 48-year-old Daniel Ira Newman refused to pull over during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning and went on to hit two police vehicles. Authorities say he then got out of his car and pointed a gun at a trooper, who fired his weapon and struck the suspect.

"You could see blue lights all around the place," said Herbert Martin, a Bedford County resident.

Martin woke up around 2 a.m. Wednesday to see his front yard filled with police.

"And I look out the window and the road by the end of my driveway is loaded up with police cars - at least 12 police cars with lights flashing," said Martin.

Newman was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

"I feel sorry for the police officer or officers that shot this fella. I mean they have to do something - what are they supposed to do to protect us?" said Martin.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting and the trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the results.