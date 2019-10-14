Senior community in Harrisonburg hosts allergy-friendly 'Spooktacular Party'

Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg is doing its part to make sure all children can have a safe Halloween with its Spooktacular Party on October 18.

Ava Coffman looks through allergy-friendly Halloween treats | Photo: WHSV

There will be a teal pumpkin station that is safe for children with food allergies.

Courtney Lafkin-Coffman is the business office manager at Bellaire at Stone Port. She is also familiar with the struggle of a child with food allergies, as her daughter Ava has multiple food allergies.

"The parents, they don't have to worry about if they have to check labels or if their child can have this particular candy," said Lafkin-Coffman. "It's very difficult, especially on Halloween when she's going out trick-or-treating with friends and family and all the other children can get candy, and unfortunately she has to look through and see what she can have and what she can't."

Ava said that when she goes trick-or-treating with her friends and family, she feels left out.

In addition to candy, there are non-food items so all children can have Halloween fun. Some of the other items include slime, slinkies and flashlights.

"I'm going to get lots of treats!" said Ava.

Lafkin-Coffman said last year's Spooktacular Party helped to give her peace of mind while Ava trick-or-treated.

"I knew that Ava was safe, and she was getting fun things and she wasn't being left out, and for all food allergy parents and children, that's a struggle every day, but especially when it comes to events like Halloween and Christmas when a lot of candy is coming out," said Lafkin-Coffman.

This year, there is a pay-to-play bingo and proceeds are donated to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Lafkin-Coffman also said it is a chance for their residents to give out candy as if they were in a neighborhood.

There will be a lot of different activities for families and children, including Halloween coloring, a costume contest, photo booth, and drawings for prizes.

The event is on Friday October 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Bellaire at Stone Port asks that those attending RSVP by October 15 to 540-246-0888.

You can take part in the Teal Pumpkin Project by doing the following:

1. Provide allergen-friendly treats or non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.

2. Place a teal pumpkin in front of your home to let passersby know you have treats available.

3. Display a free printable sign or poster available through FARE's website to explain the meaning of your teal pumpkin.

4. You can make a donation to support the Teal Pumpkin Project and they'll send you a free gift.

There is also an interactive map which shows all locations in the world where houses with teal pumpkins can be found. According to that map, there are already locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton, McGaheysville, and Woodstock planning to participate in the project.

Some ideas of non-food items to hand out for Halloween are:

-glow sticks

-finger puppets

-stencils

-stickers

-spider rings

-playing cards

-bubbles

-pinwheels

-whistles

-silly glasses

-mini notepads

-pencils

-vampire fangs