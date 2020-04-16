Rep. Ben Cline volunteers at food bank, looks forward to getting people in the Valley back to work

Congressman Ben Cline volunteered at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Thursday to pack bags of food for local schools that are keeping children fed through this pandemic.

Ben Cline packing bags of food for local schools on Thursday at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. | Credit: WHSV

There, Cline expressed the importance of coming together in a time of crisis.

As the health crisis has also become an economic crisis, Cline said Congress is taking steps to keep cash in the economy and help small businesses stay afloat. He said those who are struggling from being unemployed can also reach out to his office for assistance with that process.

"If they need help, they can contact my office. We can help process with the paperwork, and then if you're a small business, working with the SBA to get loans to keep you operating until this crisis is abated," Cline said.

He said Congress is working to inject more funds into the SBA loan program since it ran out of funding on Thursday, but he noted the program has already helped millions.

Cline also said that he was proud to have voted for the stimulus checks, which he thinks Americans will be grateful for.

"I think that everybody who is getting the check will appreciate it, no matter whose signature is on it," Cline said. "It's a nonpartisan issue making sure assistance is getting to people in need."

He says those in the more vulnerable populations should stay home, but he is looking forward to moving toward people of the Shenandoah Valley getting back to work .

"For those who can get out and either volunteer at a place like this, or help by getting back to work, reopening their small business... We need to look forward at what is to come in the future," Cline said.

While he said this is a time unlike any other, Cline feels confident we can get through this together.

