Benefit bike ride for Noah

"Ride for Noah" will be held this Sunday in Harrisonburg.

2-year-old Noah Ritchie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. If all goes well, he'll need treatment until October of 2021.

"You just fight each day," Noah's father Cody Ritchie said. "Put one foot in front of the other and make each day count."

All proceeds from the ride will go to Noah and his family. They are thankful for the community's support.

"It helps a lot and we can't even begin to describe how grateful we are for everybody in the community coming together and doing this ride," Cody Ritchie said.

The ride will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Registration opens at 11. It's $20 per bike and $5 for riders. If you don't have a bike you can bring your car.

Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. at AMVets Post 7 at 1340 North Liberty St. in Harrisonburg. If you need more info, you can call Jeremy at 540-810-9244 or Tony at 540-578-0983.