Benefit show in Bridgewater supports Veterans program

On Sunday and Monday, a benefit show held at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater will help support a Veterans program in Virginia.

The show "Memories of Elvis," is presented by Leidos as a night of music and food will all proceeds going to the Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness.

The organization has two facilities around the country including one in Bluemont, Va. Staff work with current military members and Veterans with Post traumatic growth.

"Our main mission is to really address the mental health crisis that's affecting our military," Anna Slaten, with the organization, said. "So we have two main programs we have our path programs which stands for progressive alternative training for healing heroes and then we also have our rest and reconnections stays."

The proceeds from the event go to provide this program free of charge to Veterans and active-duty members.

Slaten said each year they help close to 1,400 military members.

The event held at Bluestone Vineyard provides dinner and a night filled with entertainment with Elvis impersonator and artist Gib Maynard, as well as a silent auction and raffle.

Tickets for Sunday's show which starts at 7 p.m. are still available as well as on Monday.

Tickets start at $75 and you can purchase them at the door.