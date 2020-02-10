Berryville man killed in plane crash

A Shenandoah Valley man is dead after a plane crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Virginia State Police say 65-year-old Peter C. Maynard, of Berryville, was attempting to land or take off in a small glider when the plane collided with several trees at 1:37 p.m. in the 400 block of Stokes Airport Road.

That's not far from the Front Royal-Warren County Airport.

Maynard died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

According to police, both the FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

No one on the ground was injured.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

