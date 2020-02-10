Berryville man killed in plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Shenandoah Valley man is dead after a plane crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Virginia State Police say 65-year-old Peter C. Maynard, of Berryville, was attempting to land or take off in a small glider when the plane collided with several trees at 1:37 p.m. in the 400 block of Stokes Airport Road.
That's not far from the Front Royal-Warren County Airport.
Maynard died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
According to police, both the FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.
No one on the ground was injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.