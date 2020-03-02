Bessie Weller Elementary School students celebrate Read Across America Week

Some students in Staunton kicked off Read Across America Week with a special field trip. About 60 Bessie Weller Elementary School fourth-graders journeyed across town to Dixon Educational Center.

With books in tow, the students sat down with dozens of preschoolers and read to them. Teachers say 4th graders get to show off what they can do, but it also benefits the three and four-year-olds.

“It gets them excited about reading because they can see, gosh, this other student is not that much older than I am and this is what I'm gonna be able to do soon. So it's very exciting,” Kate Tacy, a preschool teacher from Dixon Educational Center, said.

The preschoolers and staff also happened to be celebrating crazy hair day on Monday in honor of Doctor Seuss’ birthday week.