"Best Week Ever" volunteers remodeling home of deserving family

Throughout the week, over 200 volunteers are working to remodel the home of a deserving family. After the family was hit with hardship, the church wanted to find a way to give back and get them excited to live in Harrisonburg again.

"We want to make sure that it's ready for them and they don't have to do any additional work later on," said Sam Montanez, the Pastor of Mission and Hispanic Ministries.

After suffering a life threatening accident, the homeowner who is also a member of The First Church of the Nazarene, had to reconstruct her life.

"She bought this trailer, which wasn't in the best conditions, I mean it was really really bad. So we came and looked at it and said 'Yeah, you can't live here. There's some things that need to be done to this place in order to make it livable,'" said Montanez.

The volunteers are building two wheelchair accessible entry ramps as well as a remodel of the bathroom and the kitchen.

Ymayatsil Blanco, the homeowner, said she is so happy and grateful for the remodeling on her home.

