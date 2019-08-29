Beto O'Rourke to visit Virginia Tech and Charlottesville

A presidential candidate is coming back to Virginia for the fourth time since announcing his candidacy.

(Source: Beto O'Rourke/Facebook/MGN)

Beto O'Rourke is set to make stops in Blacksburg and Charlottesville, according to a news release sent out Wednesday evening.

O'Rourke is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in a crowded field of candidates.

According to his campaign, O'Rourke will host a town hall in Hancock Auditorium at Virginia Tech on Friday. The doors will open at 4:00 p.m. You can RSVP here if you plan to go.

Before that, he will meet privately with the Bland County Democrats at 10:30 a.m.

Then, on Saturday, he plans to travel to Charlottesville to "continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how [President Donald] Trump's recklessness and racism is harming the American people," according to his campaign.

After his Virginia stops, O'Rourke will head north to Pennsylvania.

