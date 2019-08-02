Beverley Hotel renovations almost complete

After sitting empty for years, renovations on the Beverley Hotel are almost finished. Once crews finish up, there will be 28 new apartments and two new commercial spaces.

Miller said the plan is to have the apartments completed within the next few weeks. | Credit: WHSV

Robin Miller is the owner of Miller Associates and co-owner of the hotel. Miller purchased the building with his partner Dan Gecker during an auction about two years ago.

They started work in early 2018, but issues in the building has delayed work by about seven months. Miller said it was important for them to take on the project, even though it has been lengthy and expensive.

"If this building had come down, which could have happened if we hadn't of purchased it, it would have been like a missing front tooth as you, as everyone comes into Staunton," Miller said."

Miller said they have already leased out six of the apartments, and one of the commercial spaces will be taken by Taste of India, which was in the building before it was condemned.

Miller said he thinks have the building renovated will be good for the downtown area.

"It's a vibrant part of downtown," Miller said. "And I think it will make a big difference for first time visitors coming to Staunton to have such a nice building here."

Miller and his firm have done other work in the area, including the Blackburn Inn, the old YMCA building and the Villages at Staunton apartments.