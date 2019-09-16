Bicyclist seriously injured after hit and run crash in Rockingham County

A 72-year-old Harrisonburg man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run crash in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, the man was traveling south on his bicycle along Cross Keys Road on Monday afternoon when a car struck him from behind near the intersection of Route 668, or E. Timber Ridge Road.

The man was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment.

Police believe the driver of the car involved initially stopped at the scene and got out of the vehicle. However, by the time law enforcement arrived, the driver and vehicle were no longer there.

Investigators describe the driver as a white female with blond hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt and skirt with a leopard-skin print. She may have been driving a red Nissan Sentra, according to police. The vehicle could have front-end passenger side damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anybody with information about the crash is asked to call Virginia State Trooper M. Salladay at 540-434-8593 or email area16@vsp.virginia.gov.

The identity of the bicyclist has not been released.