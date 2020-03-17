Biden gets Secret Service protection after protester run-ins

The U.S. Secret Service says Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is receiving its protection beginning this week.

A protester, at left, is held back by Jill Biden, center, and her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Biden made the request earlier this month after a handful of testy interactions with protesters at recent campaign events.

During a Super Tuesday victory speech, two protesters rushed a stage in Los Angeles and came within a few feet of Biden.

The process for assigning a security detail to a candidate generally requires that campaigns initiate the request for protection.

The Secret Service does a threat assessment. The ultimate decision on whether to provide protection is made by the Department of Homeland Security.

Bernie Sanders has not requested protection.

