Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham continues mentor program amid coronavirus

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham (BBBSHR) has made an effort to continue to mentor youth in the area, although it has had to shift its program due to COVID-19.

Lindsey Douglas, executive director of BBBSHR, said that the mentorship program has turned to virtual check-ins, phone calls and letter writing to keep bigs and littles connected.

"Knowing that we can keep that consistency there in the form of mentors, helping kids, again, stay connected, feel valued, know that they matter is just really valuable," said Douglas.

The organization serves 250 youth throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. In March, it had to postpone one of its biggest fundraisers, Bowl for Kids' Sake. Douglas said that fundraiser alone brings in 20% of the non-profit's budget.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham participated in #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5, in an effort to raise some funds to keep resources coming in. According to Douglas, the event was successful and the non-profit was able to raise $2,000 through that effort, but she is hoping that folks in the community can help out more.

Monetary donations are the best way to help the local non-profit and can be made here. Douglas said the organization is also looking for material donations for writing letters and projects that bigs and littles can do together as they are virtually meeting.

"Lots of people stock up on stamps, and on letter writing materials or extra cards, just blank cards. If anybody has those and would like to donate them, we'd love to put them to use," said Douglas.

She said the goal is to have Bowl for Kids' Sake in October or November of 2020.