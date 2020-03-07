Changes coming to Virginia as Clean Energy Act heads to Gov. Northam

The Virginia Clean Economy Act now heads to Governor Northam after state lawmakers gave it the final passage on Friday.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act plans to increase offshore wind energy generation on the commonwealth's shores.

The act plans to eliminate 100 percent of harmful carbon emissions by 2045 and instead, invest in clean energy.

The act says the commonwealth's coast will help provide expanded wind generation, solar or onshore wind generation, and battery storage technology.

The act also says over 10,000 jobs will be created every year in the state's advanced energy industry.

"It's a major step forward. It's great for our economy. It's also great for our economy here in Harrisonburg. We don't produce any oil, natural gas or coal here in Harrisonburg, but we have plenty of sun."

Some objectors to the bill were worried about the initial price tag, but Harned said the bill actually anticipates reduced electricity bills for Virginians in the future.

Some environmental groups said it's a step toward addressing climate change.