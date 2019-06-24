Hundreds of cyclists ride through the valley for Bike Virginia Tour

More than 900 bikers have been riding around the valley since last week as a part of the 2019 Bike Virginia Tour.

The tour is held every year at different regions across the commonwealth and is usually six days long.

Throughout the week, riders have the options of choosing different courses around the area that are mapped out months in advance by the organization.

The start of the tour had riders based in the town of Woodstock, and as of Monday, riders had made their way to Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.

Dr. Kimberly Perry, executive director for Bike Virginia, said the event attracts more than just cyclist to the regions every year.

"We have a big impact in six days; our last economic impact study showed we brought in more than two million dollars in six days to the area" Perry said. "That included lodging, food, gift purchases, and other recreational activities throughout the week."

Perry said this year's event took almost 14 months to plan as they have to work with each city they travel to to prepare for the increase in cyclists.

She also says they already have an idea of where next year's tour will take place.