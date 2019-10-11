Bikers with a Mission host ride to benefit Our Community Place

Bikers with a Mission will host its fourth annual King's Highway Ride Saturday morning.

Brook Johnson rides his motorcycle in the parking lot of Our Community Place | Photo: WHSV

It is a motorcycle ride and proceeds from it will go to Our Community Place (OCP) in Harrisonburg.

Brook Johnson is a biker with a mission. He said this is the second year the group has raised money for Our Community Place because the group wants to help people in the community.

"The son of man came to serve not to be served, and that's what we're getting out here and doing, just doing it on our motorcycles," said Johnson. "Riding a motorcycle is therapy for a lot of people. To me when you go on a ride, it's also about rescuing and impacting, disciplining and eternity."

Sam Nickels who is the executive director for Our Community Place said the financial support is very helpful to the organization.

"To have this kind of support from// the folks at the King's Highway Ride, we're really, really appreciative," said Nickels.

Nickels said OCP serves close to 9,000 hot meals each year for free to folks who are in need. It also supports people who are homeless or low income by providing showers, laundry services, case management services, as well as many other resources.

"It goes into the food costs, it pays our staff, it pays our utility bill, it pays our liability insurance, all kinds of things that come out of our general pot of money that we have to pay for in order to run the organization," said Nickels.

After the ride, there's an open meal to the community at OCP.

"If we can put some food in some bellies in our community, that's another bonus for us while we're out here that day," said Johnson.

Registration for the ride starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and kickstands are up at 11:00 a.m. The ride begins and ends at Our Community Place and cost $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. The ride will be an hour. Lunch is served at noon.