Delegates considering bill to clarify hunting prohibitions for violations

The Committee on Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources in Virginia's House of Delegates met Wednesday to consider legislation that would impact hunting laws.

"You have people who obey the law and do things the right way, and you have people who not necessarily do," Jim Wood, store manager of Nuckols Gun Works and Firearms Instructor for Augusta County, said.

House Bill 449 proposes that those who don't follow the law could face a penalty of having their hunting license revoked for one to five years, in addition to other legal punishments.

"It already was a tool that we had in our tool box essentially; however, now it's explicitly stating it, and an interesting thing about the language they added is that it says may," Kyle Powers, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, said.

The bill also states that if a person is found hunting during prohibited periods of the year, the courts could add another one to five years to the revocation of their license. The person would be guilty of a class two misdemeanor, which could land you up to six months in jail.

"Anybody who makes a conscious decision to violate the law should follow society's rules and have a certain punishment brought down," Wood said.

Powers said the courts do see a fair amount of hunting violations now in the area, and hunters suggest having more education options available.

"They need to get the hunter education back into the schools. That would eliminate a lot of them, so they know what most the laws are," Buddy Wagner, a hunter, said.

While some say this law would be beneficial in helping both hunters and the courts gain clarity, others say it's just another law making it harder on gun owners and a way of killing the sport.

HB 449 is just one of a range of bills being considered by the committee. Also being considered by the same committee are:

• HB 1632, which would allow people to hunt on Sundays on public land and not just private land - It was defeated on Wednesday on a 9-13 vote.

• HB 1188, which would have included bear hunting in the same hunting license for deer and turkey but was struck from the docket.

• HB 1272, which establishes a lifetime hunting license for senior residents at least 80 years old - It passed on Wednesday with 20 yes votes and 2 no votes.

• HB 963, which requires the Director of the Dept. of Game and Inland Fisheries to authorize the killing of bear damaging crops - It failed to report forward on Wednesday, however.

• HB 533, which bans restaurants from serving food to a customer in a single-use expanded polystyrene container

• HB 646, which increases the maximum civil penalties that can be levied for pipeline construction permit violations

• HB 507, which outlaws the knowing release of any balloon outdoors (Current law bans the release of 50 or more)

HB 449, as well as those last three bills, have yet to face any votes.

