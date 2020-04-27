Bill could allow independent contractors better healthcare coverage in Virginia

A bill that would allow many realtors across the state to get better healthcare coverage is back on Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

House bill 795 and Senate bill 235 would allow any association with 51 or more members to work with insurance providers in Virginia to establish plans similar to those offered by large employers.

Northam made amendments to the bill that required it to go back to the General Assembly. Last week, both the House and Senate rejected the changes and sent the bills back to the governor.

"This allows for independent contractors to come together through their association or professional organization and shop for group healthcare coverage," said Kemper Funkhouser, president of Virginia Realtors.

Funkouser says most Virginia realtors are independent contractors and about 7,000 of them do not have insurance.

Northam is expected to make his decision in the next couple of weeks.