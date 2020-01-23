Bill could reduce hours required for cosmetology license

A House bill could make it a little easier for those wanting to get their cosmetology license.

The bill would reduce the number of hours currently set by the Board for Barbers and Cosmetology.

As the bill makes its way through the House, many cosmetologists say they want more hours.

“I love the feeling when someone comes in and they don’t feel good about themselves but at the end they love themselves. They feel a whole new light they can walk and go somewhere new and feel good,” Haley Smith said.

It’s a feeling like no other for hairstylist Haley Smith. She owns the Lovely Hair Salon in Richmond.

“If this is passed, I feel as if stylists would feel a lot less prepared. We already come out of school unprepared,” Smith said.

Smith’s referring to House Bill 514 sponsored by Delegate David Bulova.

If passed, it would place limits on the Board for Barbers and Cosmetology who govern and approve the hours and licenses.

It would cut the current requirement of 1500 hours down to 1000.

“To me, it’s like saying you want doctors to be less educated. You would want the client to feel like they are in trusted, well-trained hands,” Smith said.

Haley graduated from cosmetology school and has been practicing for six years.

She and nearly 500 others signed this petition to get this bill killed.

“Every head is different. You are only going to learn through experience,” Smith said.

The bill was sent to a House Sub-Committee called Professions, Occupations and Administrative Process.

“A lot of us doing a lot of continued education after graduating from cosmetology school because we didn’t get enough. If they take away more then it’s like what will we do? Nobody will be ready,” Smith said.

Haley said the current 1500 hours just scratches the surface for those wanting to go into the industry.

“I think clients and paying customers deserve to feel confident in their professional. The only way that can happen is if they are educated,” Smith said.