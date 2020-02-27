Bill to ban hair discrimination heads to governor's desk

If Governor Ralph Northam signs SB50, Virginia will become the fourth state to ban hair discrimination.

SB50, patroned by Lionell Spruill Sr, bans discrimination based on traits associated with race, including "hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists."

The bill unanimously passed the Senate this month, and on Friday, made it through the house. Now, it is awaiting a signature from Governor Ralph Northam.

Valerie Sampson, a hair stylist in Harrisonburg, said she supports the bill.

"Natural hair is beautiful, and just because it's locked, braided, or pinned up...it doesnt define who you are," said Sampson. "That's your individual preference and choice whether you're naural or not."

Hair discrimination has been gaining attention after a high school wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his match in 2018.