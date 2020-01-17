Bill to define 'milk' as coming from a 'healthy hooved animal' moving ahead

A proposed law to narrow the definition of milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal" is moving ahead in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Photo: Pixabay

Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight's legislation, which would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk," passed the House Agriculture Subcommittee on a 7-1 vote earlier this week.

It now moves on to the larger Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, where it would need to pass again before going to the full House and then the Senate.

Knight's bill defines milk as the “lacteal secretion” from a list of animals that includes cows, water buffalo, sheep, goats, yaks, deer, reindeer, moose, horses and donkeys.

If passed into law, HB 119 would direct the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services to launch a plan banning any products mislabeled under the new definition.

Knight said he's trying to protect the state's dairy farmers and that his legislation is similar to what has passed in other states. Opponents of the legislation said the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition.

Frank Will, the owner of Mount Crawford Creamery, told WHSV he supports the bill.

"I don't want to limit people's choices as to what they can buy and drink," Will said. "But if it's going to be artificial or imitation milk, it should say that on the label."

According to Virginia Mercury, Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-Loudoun), who chairs the House Agriculture Subcommittee, voiced some tentative reservations about the importance of the bill while it was discussed.

“There are, of course, uses of the word ‘milk’ traditionally in our language for other than dairy milk, hooved animal milk — things like milk of magnesia, and then we have body butter and things like this,” she said. “I wonder if there’s a way to use the word ‘dairy’ instead of remove the word ‘milk’?”

Knight argued that it's necessary to keep the wording in his bill, however, to match up with similar laws passed in other states.

Bills defining milk have already passed in Maryland and North Carolina.

Since 1975, the amount of milk consumed per capita in America has tumbled more than 40%, a slide attributed to a number of reasons but mostly the rise of so many other choices, including teas, sodas, juices and, most recently, non-dairy substitutes like coconut, almond, rice, and soy milk.

That has hit dairy farms and milk sellers hard, leading some smaller family farmers to quit the business. With the price of milk already at a low point, but costly to make, dairy farmers believe non-dairy milks are cutting into their profit and making their financial situation worse.

Will said he hopes this bill would help farmers, but he doesn't think it would hurt.