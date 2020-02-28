Bingo is Life goes BIG for Leap Day

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will hold an event called 'Bingo is Life Goes BIG' on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Businesses in downtown Harrisonburg donated more than $1,000 in prizes | Photo: WHSV

The event will be hosted by Mike and Chris Howdyshell. The brothers host a weekly 'Bingo is Life' event at Ruby's Arcade in downtown Harrisonburg, but this event will be extraordinary. It will be held in Court Square Theater to accommodate 250 community members.

"I think it's going to be different. This is not your grandma's bingo, as we like to say. This is a very interactive, goofy, it's definitely teetering on the absurd kind of comedy," said Chris.

The event is open and free to the public. There will be ten rounds of bingo and plenty of entertainment since it is put on like an interactive game show. The brothers said those who attend the weekly bingo event can expect to see their "Wheel of Fate."

"And all your game show favorites, like Card Sharks, we do some Price is Right kind of games, it's all good," said Mike.

Many local businesses in downtown Harrisonburg have donated prizes. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said more than $1,000 in prizes will be given away. The grand prize is two annual passes to Massanutten Water Park.

The Howdyshell brothers said it is not just for those who live in the city; they hope to see participation from areas all over the Shenandoah Valley.

The event is at Court Square Theater, located at 41-F Court Square, Harrisonburg.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and an improv comedy group will kick off the show at 7:30 p.m. Bingo officially starts at 8:00 p.m.