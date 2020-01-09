Bird populations declining across North America leads to impact in the Valley

One-third of birds in North America are disappearing. Experts say a variety of factors have contributed to the decline,including use of artificial lighting, windows, contamination and cats.

Bald Eagle, Photo Date: 2006 (Source: Carl Chapman / CC BY 2.0)

The American Bald Eagle population in Virginia has grown over the years, but Ed Clark, the president and co-founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, said more and more are getting harmed.

Clark said the eagles are not originally from the Valley, but many have made their way west from the Chesapeake Bay and tidal rivers have been degraded.

Because the eagles are not in their natural habitat, they are left scavenging for food more often. Dead animals on the sides of roads draw them in, leaving them vulnerable to being hit by cars.

Clark said the biggest killer of the eagle, though, is lead poisoning. The eagles feed on dead animal carcasses that may have been left after a hunter has shot it. The use of lead-based bullets can be deadly, even for unintended targets.

Experts at the Wildlife Center of Virginia emphasize if humans don't start trying to fix the problem of birds dying, they could start seeing negative impacts.

They say birds not only add music to the world, but contribute to the eco-system and local agriculture.

"All three are completely connected; human health, animal health and the environment, and if we don't pay attention to all 3, we suffer the loss of all three," Clark said.

Clark said it is best to keep house cats inside and be cautious of the amount of fertilizers and pesticides you use. Hunters can also help by buying non-lead ammunition.