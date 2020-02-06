Bittersweet Bakery braces for Valentine's Day rush

Bittersweet Bakery, in Harrisonburg, said there is a lot of prep work that goes into making goodies for Valentine's Day.

Alicia Barger and Erica Ray, co-owners and pastry chefs of Bittersweet Bakery, opened it in 2016. They started by selling goods at the Harrisonburg Farmer's Market and then opened the brick-and-mortar shop in 2018.

Ray said each year, Valentine's Day is a busy time.

"It's definitely one of the Super Bowl-esque holidays for us. There's a few during the year, but Valentine's Day is definitely a big one. It brightens up the winter time," said Ray.

This year, the bakery will offer a Valentine's Day menu for pre-orders.

"People come in at the last minute going, 'Oh my goodness, I didn't think about it until just now, and so hopefully people will have a chance to think ahead this time," said Barger.

They will offer items like a flour-less chocolate cake with raspberry mousse, chocolate cake with passion fruit buttercream, macarons and chocolate-covered strawberries.

"Chocolate dipped strawberries are always popular for Valentine's Day," said Barger.

"I feel like you can't have a menu on Valentine's Day without chocolate covered strawberries," Ray agreed.

They will also do a Chef's Choice box that will have four different items for couples to share, as well as a sweetheart cake for two.

They also have those in mind who may not be celebrating the holiday. Barger said they will make an anti-Valentine's Day tart.

"I think those are fun to people, you know, to people that don't really care about Valentine's Day or you know maybe have a little bit of anger toward Valentine's Day," said Barger.

The duo said it takes a lot of planning for the Valentine's Day prep. They make lists and organize exactly what they will need for orders.

"We're excited to have people in and hope people will come in even if they haven't pre-ordered so they can get some last minute goodies for somebody nice," said Ray.

There will be items from the menu for sale on Valentine's Day, which are first come, first serve, and the bakery will have extended hours that day as well.

For more information on the menu, placing orders or hours, click here.