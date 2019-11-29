Black Friday starts on Thanksgiving for some

For some in the valley, Thanksgiving meant going from the table to the checkout line, as hundreds of people lined up to shop at Best Buy and other retailers Thursday evening.

People lined up for hours outside of Best Buy on Thanksgiving. | Credit: WHSV

Best Buy opened at 5 p.m., but people were lined up well before the doors opened to take advantage of the sales.

Everything from televisions to appliances were marked down. Rigo Baltazar was shopping for a television, but this was his first time shopping on Black Friday.

"This is my first time and I'm kind of excited because it's my first time and I'm first in line," Baltazar said.

He said he was just going to take everything in.

"I'm just here to watch the chaos," Baltazar said. "I'm ready to watch any chaos that happens."

There was not too much chaos at Best Buy on Thursday evening. Some who got in line early received tickets for special Black Frday deals ahead of the store opening.

Best Buy was just one of several stores in the valley opening Thursday night. Walmart, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Old Navy were also open with Black Friday deals.