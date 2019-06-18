How to prepare for black bear season in Virginia

It is black bear season, and that means there's a higher chance you may see one if you plan on spending time outdoors this summer.

Sally Hurlbert, the management specialist at Shenandoah National Park, says you never know when you might encounter a bear, but if you are heading to the park, there is a good chance you might see one.

"There's about 300 to 500 bears in the park, which is more than one bear per square mile," Hurlbert said.

If you do see a bear, Hurlbert says you should keep your distance: stay about half a football field's length away from the bear if at all possible.

"If you're that far away or farther, you might as well just stop and watch the bear and enjoy it, but if you come upon a bear and you're closer than that, closer than 150 feet, you really just want to start backing away," Hurlbert said.

You can avoid a bear sighting by keeping all food and garbage locked away in bear-proof containers and by making noise during your hike.

"Talking, singing, things like that where the bear will hear you from a distance and will usually avoid you," Hurlbert said.

You can also see where a bear has been hanging out, and decide which route to take from there.

"You can go onto our visitors center, and we have a wildlife sighting log book, and people will write in there where they're seeing the bears at that time," Hurlbert said.

The park is advising visitors to pay attention to signs when driving through the park to make sure they do not hit a bear that may be passing through.

They recently shut down overnight camping on one part of the Appalachian Trail just above Crimora because of unusual bear activity.

Additional tips for handling encounters with bears include the following:

· Never feed or approach a bear. Park regulations require at least 50 yards to safely view a bear.

· Never store food or scented items (such as tooth paste) in your tent.

· Remain calm if you encounter a bear.

· Make the bear aware of your presence by speaking in an assertive voice, singing, clapping your hands, or making other noises.

· Make sure the bear has an escape route.

· Avoid direct eye contact and never run from a bear. Instead, slowly back away.

· To scare the bear away, make loud noises by yelling, banging pots and pans or using an air horn. Make yourself look as big as possible by waving your arms. If you are with someone else, stand close together with your arms raised above your head.

· The bear may utter a series of huffs, make popping jaw sounds by snapping its jaws and swat the ground. These are warning signs that you are too close. Slowly back away, avoid direct eye contact and do not run.

· If a black bear stands on its hind legs or moves closer, it may be curious and trying to get a better view or detect scents in the air. It is usually not a threatening behavior.

· Black bears will sometimes "bluff charge" when cornered, threatened or attempting to defend a food source. Stand your ground, avoid direct eye contact, then slowly back away and do not run.

· If the bear does not leave, move to a secure area or at least 200 yards away.

Attacks from black bears are extremely rare because they are naturally wary of humans, but if one happens to you, do NOT play dead or run away. Fighting back is your only option, and you should aim for the eyes or nose.