Black mold removed from sanctuary of historic church

A pastor in Virginia says black mold has been removed from the sanctuary of a historic church after months of repairs.

WSLS-TV reports the sanctuary at Greene United Methodist Church in Roanoke reopened Sunday. Rev. Philip Waltz says services had been held in the church's lobby and basement since March while a $1.3 million remediation project was being done inside the sanctuary.

News outlets reported the sanctuary was built in the 1890s, just a few years after Roanoke became a city. The church was last renovated in the 1970s.

Waltz says minor renovations are still taking place outside the church. He says all the construction is expected to be complete by Christmas.