Supporting Black-owned businesses can take many forms, but sometimes it’s a simple as buying a meal.

Black-owned business sees customer size triple

Angelic Jenkins and her husband, owners and operators of Angelic’s Kitchen and Catering, have seen overwhelming support in the past few days from customers. Angelic Jenkins said she’s had to fill triple the amount of orders than normal.

“I told my husband the other day, I got on the phone with him and called him and said, ‘I’m at the food truck. I need you to come right now. I need help,'" Jenkins said.

Many new and familiar faces are turning to local, Black-owned businesses following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I’m getting a lot of people asking me when are we open? How can they follow me to know where I’m pulling up next? So it’s been very overwhelming. It’s a good thing!” Jenkins said.

Although COVID-19 made it hard to keep their business alive, with many of their planned catering events and festivals canceled, Jenkins said anything helps.

“Hopefully with the community coming together and supporting small business, it’ll get us back on our feet and ready for next year," Jenkins said.

The Jenkins family wants to give back to the community during these tough times too. Today, they delivered 50 free meals to hospital workers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.