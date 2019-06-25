Blackfriars Playhouse has reopened their curtains after 2 weeks of renovations

After two weeks of renovation work on the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, the theater has reopened for their summer season.

New lighting and floors at the American Shakespeare Center | Credit: Lauren Parker

For the first time in years, the American Shakespeare Center went dark on June 10, meaning they had no performances for two weeks to allow them time to work on needed renovations to the performance space. The front lobby and gift shop remained open during that time, and actors were still very much working, in rehearsal for the upcoming shows.

But after two weeks of work, they reopened June 25 for their upcoming plays, which include Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra, Caesar and Cleopatra, and The Willard Suitcases.

Because they have year-round programming, the ASC rarely closes its curtains for so long.

However, after 18 years, they decided it was time for a makeover.

They have re-done the stage floor, raised the chandeliers for better viewing from the upstairs seating, and added new stairs and curtains.

In addition, the half-doors on the sides of the stage now open out rather than in, which may come as welcome news for those who have made snack and drink purchases on stage before.

Sky Wilson, the Digital Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the American Shakespeare Center, said these improvements are going to give audience members a new and better experience.

"We do keep our lights on the whole time, so when you're in the playhouse, you're seeing everything around you while you're watching the play, so making those improvements, making it really clean. is just going to enhance the experience," Wilson said.

Wilson says artistic director Ethan McSweeny (who started in the position last year) was a big part of these improvements and is taking Blackfriars into a new artistic era.

The production of "Julius Caesar" in this season will be his directorial debut at the playhouse as well.

You can learn more about the theater and the upcoming season here.