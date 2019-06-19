Blacksmiths make their mark in the Shenandoah Valley

From bottle openers, to cutting boards and even pizza cutter, Drew Alexander has perfected the art of blacksmithing.

"I owe much of my success to being fostered by the local Shenandoah Valley Blacksmith guild," said Drew Alexander, Board Member of the Shenandoah Valley Blacksmith Guild.

The Shenandoah Valley Blacksmith Guild is a local organization aiming to preserve traditional blacksmith skills and provide educational opportunities.

The guild meets on the second Thursday of every month to share their skills and gain support from other local craftsman. The guild often has demonstrations and show and tell sessions.

Drew Alexander, Co-owner of Alexander Brothers, said blacksmithing is a great tool and one that shouldn't be forgotten.

"I think it's something that's tangible something that we can create products and will last for a lifetime and I'm definitely passionate about that," said Alexander.

Blacksmiths have found their area in the Shenandoah Valley due to the agriculture and the Mennonite communities that still depend on their craftsmanship.

The guild will hold their 21st Annual Picnic Saturday, June 22. Members of the guild hope the event will draw people in to observe professional craftsman and better understand the art of blacksmithing.

