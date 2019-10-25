Blindness awareness shows importance of intersection improvements in Staunton

October is Blindness Awareness Month, and the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired is working to show people why having an accessible city is important.

Catherine Bacik shows how being blind or visually impaired can be challenging when navigating Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

Staunton may see like a pretty walkable city, but for some who are visually impaired or blind, it's a bit more challenging.

Some people don't need to ask themselves "I don't know what's in front of me. I don't know what's in front of me. I don't know what's around me. Where am I?" when navigating through the city, but about 10 percent of the visually impaired population live in darkness.

The other 90 percent may have some functionality with their sight, but they still may have to rely on the sounds or other environmental factors to get around.

"You kind of learn to look at the world differently, and you learn to make maps in your mind. You mental map things," Catherine Bacik, Orientation and Mobility Specialist for the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired, said. "The more you do it, the more you let this be a part of your normal life, the more it becomes second nature to you."

Bacik does not think the walkability in Staunton is too bad, but it could use improvements."

"What I love is the downtown area is laid out like a grid pattern. That definitely makes memorizing where you're at much easier," Bacik said.

That grid pattern also comes with more intersections, and Bacik thinks there are several in the city that could be improved to make crossing them safer. starting with automated pedestrian signals.

"Having the button the you can push it, and have the sound letting you know which street is safe to cross and just putting truncated domes any time that you can putting straight truncated domes on the corners," Bacik said.

The city recently applied for a Transporation Alternatives Program

, which is aimed at improving five intersections in Staunton.

Bacik is very glad that the city is already working on improving these areas and is hoping to see more intersections become more accessible for the visually impaired and blind.

For more information on the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired and the free services they offer, click here.