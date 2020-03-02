Blown over barn near Broadway being rebuilt thanks to stranger's generosity

Last week, WHSV told you about a barn, which was meant to help veterans with PTSD, that blew over because of strong winds.

Wind toppled this nearly completed barn for four horses.

On Monday, the barn people gathered to rebuild the barn, thanks to the help of a stranger's construction company.

Titus Rhodes, the owner of Shenandoah Construction, read about the barn blowing down on his phone. He decided to take action and rebuild the barn for free.

"I knew I had the ability to do it," Rhodes said. "Just felt led by God to go and help where I could, because of how they were reaching out and helping other people."

The barn will be used to house horses for Living Waters Farm Initiative, which helps veterans struggling with depression and other issues.

The construction is expected to be done by the end of the week.