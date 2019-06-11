Blue Ridge Architects becomes Blueline to appeal to broader audience

Blue Ridge Architects has been in downtown Harrisonburg for 15 years, and now it's changing its name to Blueline.

Starting June 3, 2019, Blue Ridge Architects became Blueline.

Randy Seitz, the CEO for Blueline, said Blue Ridge Architects started in 2004, and at the time, there were only two employees. Now, Seitz says, the company works with purpose-driven organizations all over the U.S.

"We want to serve organizations where the buildings are a tool to a larger purpose that is really people-oriented," Seitz said. "When we go out, we serve people with values and a work ethic that we all learned here in Harrisonburg."

Seitz said they hesitantly changed the name because the firm wanted to fight the misconception that it only operated locally. However, the firm does have a strong presence in the Harrisonburg area.

It has worked on projects like phase two of the Ice House, the Ice House apartments, and the Friendly City Food Co-Op. Seitz said his favorite project so far is the Turner Pavilion, where the farmer's market in Harrisonburg takes place each week.

"There's still that dynamic of people coming into town to take advantage of the great produce and crafts that we have here in Harrisonburg," Seitz said, "and so it was exciting to have been part of that process."

Seitz had a background in working with churches. A majority of clients the company works with are churches, but they also work with schools, universities and non-profits.

The company now consists of construction managers and personnel, interior designers and architects. Seitz said although "Blue Ridge" is not in the name anymore, they will take the Blue Ridge to all of their clients as they serve what he said are, "Great people doing great things."