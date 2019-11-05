Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives donation of 500 turkeys

Hundreds of hungry families will experience a traditional Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a donation Tuesday in Verona.

Martin’s Foods delivered 500 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Tuesday, November 5. The business says it has donated more than a million pounds of food over the last decade or so.

"That are gonna go to 500 families that otherwise may not have that meal center piece that we all take for granted, that Thanksgiving turkey. These families, while they're turning on their furnaces and worrying about, maybe, ‘How do I pay to heat the home.’ It's one thing they won't have to worry about this Thanksgiving," said Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Food Sourcing Manager Greg Knight.

Employees with Martin's Food also spent the day volunteering their time bagging produce for the mobile food pantries.