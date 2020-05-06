Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees huge increase in need for food assistance amid coronavirus pandemic

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) has seen a major increase in the number of people who need food since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Michael McKee, CEO of BRAFB, said that it has been able to make sure that 95% of of the food banks in the area are able to stay open to serve those in need. McKee said it is most important to the food bank to make sure anyone who needs food right now is able to get it.

"No one should feel stigmatized, you know there are 30 million people in the country suddenly out of work, this is a very big boat we're all in, don't worry about the appearance of it, get the help you need to provide food for your family," said McKee.

He said in March and April of 2020, there was three-times the need for food assistance than in the same months in 2019.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has had plenty of volunteers, but is in need of monetary donations. McKee said there are less donations coming in from grocery stores and manufacturers, so they have already had to purchase $1.2 million worth of food just to make it through June. He said the bank has seen an increase of 30% to 40% in shelf-stable foods like canned goods.

"This is really a very, very long run ahead of us, and we really are hoping that the community will not only respond now when the crisis seems so acute, but will continue to respond in the months and, frankly, in the years ahead," said McKee.

According to McKee, he said that the number of searches for food pantries on its website has gone up 640% in March and April 2020, compared to those months in 2019.

He said the main concern is for the summer: to make sure that children who would usually be in programs that provide food do not go hungry. McKee said there is an expectation that food insecurity will be worse in the fall.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is also very concerned about the immigrant population that does not have access to food stamps (SNAP) and can not speak English. He said that BRAFB is encouraging community leaders and programs to help those people get the assistance they need.

To donate or learn where the closest food pantry is to you, click here.