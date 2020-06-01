Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees number of new families in need quadruple

As the pandemic forced many into unemployment, families are turning to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank more than ever in order to get dinner on the table. The food bank has had to ramp up their efforts as the number of new families seeking food assistance quadrupled.

“We’re all in this together and we are all here to help and certainly the food bank’s mission is to make sure that everyone has access to the food that they need," Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Media and Community Relations Manager Abena Foreman-Trice said.

Before the virus struck Virginia, it was business as usual. But it was not long before the food bank began to see a surge in demand.

“In April, we saw a 26% jump in the number of new visits to our partner pantries,” Foreman-Trice said.

Also in the month of April, the food bank saw a 21% increase in visits in 2020 compared to April of last year. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the number of initial unemployment claims from mid-March to the week of May 23 were over 100,000 filings more than in the recession in 2008.

“It’s really telling information, so to be able to paint that economic picture, and just really lets people know one that they aren’t alone, that a lot of individuals are experiencing the same thing,” Foreman-Trice said.

As demand for food assistance goes up and the threat of contracting the virus remains, the food bank has gotten creative.

“That’s led us to distribute food through food boxes," Foreman-Trice explained. "A lot of our partner pantries and partner agencies have gone to curbside pickups and things like that.”

Right now, the food bank is mostly mobile through delivering food boxes and doing socially distanced pick-ups. However, in the case of an emergency, individuals do sometimes come to the warehouse where there is a protocol in place to safely pick up an emergency food box.

BRAFB does anticipate the need for food banks staying high in the months to come, but for how long is unclear.