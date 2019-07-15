Blue Ridge Aviation offers program through Blue Ridge Community College

Blue Ridge Aviation has partnered with Blue Ridge Community College to offer a program for students who have never been in or around an airplane to learn how to fly one.

Alex Kelley in a plane at Blue Ridge Aviation in Weyers Cave. | Credit: WHSV

The non-credit program allows students to get a commercial pilot's license in just seven to 12 months, while working toward a degree.

The program through Blue Ridge Community College provides a quicker and more affordable more affordable option to getting a license.

"Our program, the high end of our costs are typically around 50 thousand, so significantly cheaper, which allows people to go through and meet their goal without incurring too much debt," Alex Kelley, Assistant Chief Flight Instructor said.

Kelley said programs at other schools can cost anywhere from $70,000 to $200,000.

Boeing announced that more than 800,000 pilots will be needed to keep up with the demand over the next 20 years.

"Since we've partnered with the college, we've had pretty dramatic increase in students that want to go to the airlines one day" Kelley said. "So, they're are students that are flying five, sometimes even seven days a week."

Kelley said the program has grown over the past couple of years from two planes to seven to accommodate all of the interested flyers.