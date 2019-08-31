Blue Ridge Bank break-in

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Harrisonburg Police Department was called to Blue Ridge Bank, 563B Neff Ave., in reference to an alarm activation.

HPD officers responded, and upon arrival, discovered a man inside the bank. The suspect, identified as Jordan Romano, 23, of Harrisonburg, was apprehended without incident.

The suspect is reportedly to have entered the bank from the roof. He has been charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of burglarious tools, and property damage.

The Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is still investigating. HPD asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have other related information contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).