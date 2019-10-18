Blue Ridge Christian School dedicates Tammi Wyse Commons

The construction for the Tammi Wyse Commons at Blue Ridge Christian School's upper campus is completed.

The Tammi Wyse Commons serves as a cafeteria, meeting space, and place for chapel | Photo: WHSV

The renovation was made possible through a memorial gift in honor of Tammi Wyse, who was a Blue Ridge mom who passed away from cancer.

Her family chose a verse to be hung on the wall in her honor, and the area will be dedicated Friday evening.

"It was a difficult time of mourning two years ago for her family and for our school, so now we're in a place where we're able to rejoice. We believe that she is fully healed in heaven with the lord, and we believe that her memory is lingering here with us," said Karen Shomo who is the head of school.

The area is used as a cafeteria, classroom space and as a chapel.

"We love that it's being used in lots and lots of different ways beyond what we had even anticipated. Our staff really enjoys it, we love the cozy feel for it," said Shomo.

An outdoor courtyard will be renovated in Tammi's honor in the spring as well.